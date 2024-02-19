This is the moment Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell bring out Natasha Bedingfield to sing Unwritten with them at the People’s Choice Awards.

The singer’s 2004 song has experienced a resurgence up the charts after being used in Sweeney and Powell’s 2023 romantic comedy, Anyone But You.

The duo celebrated the film's and song's success when they presented an award together in California on Sunday night (18 February).

As Powell admitted he was “a little nervous”, Sweeney started singing Unwritten to help calm him down.

Powell said: “OK, stop, stop, it's not going to work."

Sweeney replied, "OK, then it's time to bring out the big guns," and they both introduced Bedingfield.