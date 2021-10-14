Billie Eilish has opened up about her introduction to members of the British royal family, with the singer revealing that she may have broken some royal protocols.

On 28 September, the 19-year-old Happier Than Ever singer attended the London premiere of the James Bond film No Time To Die, where she and her brother Finneas O’Connell were introduced to Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the duke’s father, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

While Eilish described the opportunity as “amazing”, she admitted that she may have accidentally broken some of the rules she was expected to follow during her meeting with the royals.

The singer shared the admission during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she was asked by host Jimmy Kimmel whether she’d been informed of protocol for meeting royals ahead of the premiere.

“Oh yeah. There was a whole list of things,” Eilish confirmed, to which Kimmel asked: “Did you pay attention to those rules?”

After Eilish shook her head and mouthed “no” in response to the question, she explained that she had tried to follow protocol, but had been distracted by the normalcy and friendliness of the royal family.

“But I tried to. I was planning on it and they were just so normal, like they didn’t make me feel like: ‘Oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them,’” Eilish explained. “They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me and they were just very friendly and, like, funny and sweet.

“I don’t know, I can’t complain, it was amazing.”

Although Eilish did not specify which rules she may have broken, according to the royal family’s website, there are “no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting the Queen or a member of the royal family”.

Billie Eilish speaks with Prince Charles at James Bond premiere (Getty Images)

However, the website notes that individuals may wish to observe the traditional forms of introduction, which includes a neck bow for men, while women can do a small courtesy.

Bille Eilish meets Kate Middleton at No Time To Die premiere (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way,” the website continues, with a photo taken of Eilish meeting the Duchess of Cambridge showing that the singer opted to follow the less formal method of introduction.

Eilish and her songwriting partner wrote the title track for the new James Bond film, which the pair won a Grammy for in March.