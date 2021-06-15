TikTok viewers criticise video showcasing Billionaires’ Row apartment available for ‘just $22m’

A TikTok showcasing an apartment one can purchase on Billionaires’ Row in New York City for “just $22m” has sparked criticism among viewers.

Nicole Gary, a New York City real estate agent who frequently shares residential listings on TikTok under the username @nicolegarynyc, shared a clip of the apartment earlier this month along with the caption: “What you get for just $22m on Billionaires’ Row.”

In the clip, Gary can be seen walking into the empty apartment, reportedly located at 157 W 57th St, and giving a brief sped-up tour, which included showcasing the apartment’s floor-to-ceiling windows and the expansive view of Central Park and the island of Manhattan.

However, on TikTok, where the video has been viewed more than 3.4m times, not everyone was impressed, as many criticised the price of the apartment as well as Gary’s flippant use of “just”.

“I’m sorry but what type of job do you have to have where you can say ‘just $22m,’” one person questioned.

Another wrote: “Did you really say ‘JUST $22m?’”

“Wait, it’s only $22m? Phew. I’ll move in tomorrow if that’s okay,” someone else joked.

Others found fault with the actual apartment, with many criticising the lack of balcony and space that comes with the steep price.

“$22m for something without a backyard,” one person commented, while another said: “The most expensive closet with a view I have ever seen!”

Someone else stated that if they are paying $22m, they are “not living in a building with other people”.

“Eat the rich,” another person added.

Despite the mostly negative comments, Gary revealed in response to one comment about the view at night that it is “incredible,” while she also acknowledged that money “can’t buy happiness but it can buy you a Central Park view”.

According to the New York Post, the apartment is no longer on the market, with Realtor.com listing it as sold for $19.2m, while Gary noted on Instagram that “this was not an easy deal by any means” and that she had to check in “daily on the progress to make sure we could close in a timely manner, [and] followed up daily with the project manager and attorneys”.