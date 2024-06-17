Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Billy Ray Cyrus has requested a temporary restraining order from his ex-wife, Firerose, days after he filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by People, Cyrus filed an emergency motion on June 13 in a Tennessee court, seeking a temporary restraining order from his ex. This order would keep Firerose from any “unauthorized” use of his personal and professional credit cards and accounts.

The 62-year-old singer alleged that his ex-wife has spent $96,986 through 37 unauthorized charges on his business account, with one of the charges being a $70,665 payment to her lawyers. He also claimed that the charges began on May 23, which was the day he filed for divorce.

Cyrus’ motion alleged that he and Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, do not have any joint accounts, credit cards, or real estate. The “Words by Heart” singer also claimed that he and his ex weren’t authorized to use each other’s accounts.

In addition, he alleged that Firerose not only owns real estate in Los Angeles that’s worth more than seven figures, but she also allegedly has more than $500,000 in “liquid and investment assets at her disposal.”

“As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts,” Cyrus wrote in an affidavit obtained by People.

Firerose responded to the motion by saying there was “no emergency” and that she’s had access to one of his credit cards since June 2022.

“To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue,” her attorneys wrote in response to Cyrus’ request for a restraining order. “Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Cyrus and Firerose for comment.

Last week, TMZ reported that Cyrus had filed for divorce after seven months of marriage. In the court documents, he cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reasons for his split from Firerose. He also listed their date of separation as May 22, 2024.

He requested an immediate annulment, with “claims his marriage was obtained by fraud.” He also allegedly gave his ex a timeline to move out, and he initially paid $500 a night over a period of 10 days for her temporary housing.

Following the temporary payments, Cyrus will reportedly pay $5,000 a month for his ex to obtain housing in Tennessee. He’ll be making these monthly payments for a 90-day period or until the divorce is finalized, whichever of the two comes first.

Back in October 2023, the pair issued a joint statement on Instagram to announce their nuptials. “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” the pair wrote in the caption. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

Months before he got engaged to Firerose in 2022, Billy Ray finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, who he shares five children – Brandi, 37, Trace, 35, Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24 – with. She’s also since moved on from the previous relationship, as she married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Cyrus’ divorce comes as he seemingly tried to reconnect with his daughter Miley amid rumors of a family feud. Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of him and Miley from when she was a baby, alongside a poem titled “The Moment” that he had written. The post, which was an Instagram video of the memories, was also set to Miley’s hit song, “Flowers.”

“One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus,” he wrote.

He went on to gush over Miley and all the success she’s had throughout her career so far. “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible,” he continued. “We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!”