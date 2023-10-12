Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billy Ray Cyrus has promised to give his heart to Firerose forever.

The 62-year-old country star tied the knot with the 34-year-old music artist on 10 October. The announcement of their nuptials came in a joint post on Instagram. The happy couple was seen an intimate embrace – Firerose donning a lacy long-sleeve gown, while Cyrus stuck to a classic black tux with his long tresses pulled into his trademark loose braids.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” the pair wrote. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus…,” they continued. “I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!”

Pictures shared from the day featured a backdrop of greenery as Cyrus and Firerose laid in an open field. The vacant area enclosed by rolling hills gave way to a sense of serenity. And the pop of red and pink in the bridal bouquet added an ethereal touch to the otherwise wispy setting.

According to Cyrus, Hannah Montana wasn’t just his daughter’s claim to fame, but the set where he met Firerose for the first time. Speaking with People in 2022, the “I Want My Mullet Back” creator candidly reflected on his first interaction with his now-wife while he was still married to his former partner, Tish.

“I loved doing that show. There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee,” he recalled. “[My dog] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee.”

“On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like: ‘This girl’s a star,’” Cyrus continued.

Because Cyrus was still very much so married to Tish, his relationship with Firerose remained professional. The duo collaborated musically, but never crossed the relationship boundary until a little after his split was finalised. Tish filed for divorce in April 2022. About four months later,. Cyrus and Firerose were confirmed to be engaged.

Cyrus and Tish share Brandi, 36, Trace, 34, Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23. Before marrying the manager in 1993, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer welcomed Christopher Cody, 31, with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Luckey.

In mid-August, Tish wed 53-year-old actor Dominic Purcell at Miley’s home in California following a four-month engagement. The “Used To Be Young” artist was pictured smiling and laughing amongst the wedding party. And though she was seen supporting her mom’s new relationship, it’s not confirmed Miley attended her father’s wedding on Tuesday.