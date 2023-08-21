Tish Cyrus marries actor Dominic Purcell four months after announcing engagement

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tish Cyrus and actor Dominic Purcell have officially tied the knot, nearly four months after announcing their engagement.

According to photos published by Just Jared, the couple held an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday 19 August. Three of Tish’s children, Brandi Cyrus, 36, Trace Cyrus, 34, and Miley Cyrus, 30 - who she shares with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus - were members of the wedding party.

Billy Ray and Tish also have a 22-year-old daughter, Noah, and 28-year-old son, Braison, both of who reportedly did not attend the wedding. During the weekend of the nuptials, fans also speculated that the bride and her daughter were feuding, as Noah took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share photos of herself wearing a shirt with her father’s face on it.

For the private wedding ceremony, Tish, whose real name is Leticia Jean Cyrus, wore a strapless, white dress and matching veil, while her now-husband wore a white button-down shirt and black pants.

Meanwhile, Miley, who appeared to be Tish’s maid of honour, wore a one-shoulder, blue pastel dress, and held a bouquet of white flowers. The three other bridesmaids also wore matching blue dresses, while Purcell’s five groomsmen and Trace - who stood on his mother’s side - wore white shirts and black pants.

The wedding was hosted next to a pool surrounded by white candles, while just a handful of guests were in attendance. The bride and groom stood in front of an arrangement of baby’s breath, as white rose petals were scattered across the ground.

After the photos were shared by Just Jared, a representative for Tish confirmed to E! News that she’d gotten married. The Independent has contacted representatives for Tish for comment.

In April of this year, Tish took to Instagram to announce that she was engaged. While sharing a close up of her ring, as her partner was hugging her from behind, she captioned the photo with: “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell.”

Days before, Purcell also shared a photo on Instagram of him and his now-wife, along with a sweet tribute in the caption. “Punching way above my weight -yep absolutely, I’m a lucky bastard. She’s the best human ever,” he wrote. “Love ya love @tishcyrus.”

Tish’s marriage comes one year after she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 30 years, Billy Ray Cyrus. According to the court documents viewed by TMZ in April 2022, Tish cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, with the 56-year-old reportedly claiming that she and Billy Ray had not lived together for more than two years.

The legal documents also marked the third time that the pair had filed for divorce, as Billy Ray first filed for divorce in 2010, while Tish previously filed in 2013.

In November 2022, Billy Ray announced his engagement to singer Firerose, 34, just months after his divorce. During an interview with People at the time, he spoke candidly about his split from Tish, and said that there were “no hard feelings” within his family about his engagement.

“Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago,” Cyrus said, referring to his previous marriage. “Everybody’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change.”

Following her recent marriage, Tish also became the stepmother of four children, as Purcell shares two daughters - Audrey, 22, and Lily-Rose, 20 - and two sons Joseph, 24, and Augustus, 20, with his ex wife, Rebecca Williamson.