Miley Cyrus has jokingly revealed advice she received from her godmother Dolly Parton as she reflected on a wardrobe malfunction she suffered on live television.

During a new video segment with British Vogue, the 30-year-old singer looked back on some of her most iconic looks throughout her career. She pointed to a silver halter top and mini skirt that she wore in 2021 during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she hosted alongside Pete Davidson.

“This outfit did not stay on for very long because the chain in the back broke,” she said. “But what is a live TV performance with everything going right? Live TV is a tight-rope walk. They want to see you dangle, but they don’t want to see you fall.”

Cyrus explained that before the wardrobe issue occurred, fans may have already thought that something crazy could happen during the programme.

“We had promoted the show as, ‘It’s Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, they’re so wild, you never know what’s going to happen.’ And comparably to Pete, I’m pretty classy,” she said.

The “Flowers” singer said the incident reminded her of a funny piece of advice from Parton.

“And the ratings were skyrocketing,” she recalled about the segment, after her wardrobe malfunction. “Show your boobs and you get renewed. Dolly taught me that.”

On 30 December 2021, Cyrus first took the stage and the New Year’s Eve special to perform her beloved song “Party in the USA”. However, moments after the song began, the back of her shirt broke, leaving her to step off the stage without a top. As the tune was still playing, she returned with a red jacket on.

She used one of her lyrics to poke fun at the incident, as she sang, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” before adding: “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

After sharing Parton’s advice in the Vogue video, Cyrus also reflected on her outfit for her 2022 New Year’s Eve special, which she hosted with her godmother. The actor noted that while they were deciding what to wear on stage, she had one special request for Parton.

“What she usually does when she performs with other artists is she either matches them or she does the complete opposite. I personally love when Dolly crimps her hair. So this was a request, from me to her, to please wear the ‘80s crimped hair,” Cyrus said, as she also had her hair curled for the event. “We do kind of feel like, you know, sisters.”

This isn’t the first time that the Hannah Montana star has shared some of Parton’s advice. During an interview with Today in December 2022, she revealed that the biggest lesson she gained from the “9 to 5” singer is “the meaning of a good seamstress,” who “knows how to suck it in all the right places”.

Cyrus also said that when she was choosing outfits for her New Year’s Eve special, at the time, she asked Parton for her opinion.

“I showed up to our promo shoot in a dress that I thought was very Dolly Parton,” she explained. “I had everything that you need to be very Dolly Parton, and big hair, and full lip gloss. My lips were stickin’ together, the whole thing.”

“And she goes: ‘So you know, how va-va-voom are we going for New Year’s?’ And I said: ‘Well, what do you think about this dress, on a scale of one to va-va-voom?” the “Wrecking Ball” singer continued. “And she goes: ‘Well, I think you look very conservative.’”