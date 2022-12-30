Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton was ‘scared’ when she threatened to go brunette

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Miley Cyrus has shared that Dolly Parton was “actually scared” when the actor told her that she was thinking about changing her hair.

The 30-year-old singer spoke about her and Parton’s next gig, as they’ll be co-hosting NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, during a recent interview with Hoda Kotb for the upcoming “A Toast to 2022!” special.

Speaking to the TV host, Cyrus addressed how she told the “Jolene” singer, who’s her godmother, that she wanted to dye her hair. However, she then noted that Parton wasn’t very fond of that idea.

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” she said. “But I told her: ‘At the end of the year, I really want to do something different. I think I’m going to dye my hair brunette.’ She acted like I told her the worst news, you could imagine.”

Cyrus went on to recall how Parton was so surprised by this news and why she told her goddaughter not to change her hair.

“She clutched her pearls, gasped, and went back, she goes: ‘You can’t do that, you are me,’” the Hannah Montana star continued. “So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard. So I will be blond.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus revealed the biggest lesson she gained from Parton is “the meaning of a good seamstress,” who “knows how to suck it in all the right places”.

Regarding her fashion sense, the “Midnight Sky” singer said that as she’s choosing outfits for her New Year’s Eve segment that are very similar to Parton’s, she asks the “9 to 5” singer for her opinion.

“I showed up to our promo shoot in a dress that I thought was very Dolly Parton,” she explained. “I had everything that you need to be very Dolly Parton, and big hair, and full lip gloss. My lips were stickin’ together, the whole thing.”

“And she goes: ‘So you know, how va-va-voom are we going for New Year’s?’ And I said: ‘Well, what do you think about this dress, on a scale of one to va-va-voom?” Cyrus continued. “And she goes: ‘Well, I think you look very conservative.’”

Cyrus went on to share that fans who watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will instantly see the bond that she and her godmother have.

“People are gonna be affected by the show. There’s a chemistry, and a realness, and a love, and a connection that her and I have that I really feel,” the former Disney Channel star explained. “You can see our chemistry and I really don’t think there’s much to write. There’s not much to choreograph. It’s all right there.”

In another clip of her and Kotb’s interview, shared via People, Cyrus spoke about her New Year’s resolution and how it was inspired by Parton’s spouse, Carl Dean.

“I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes,” she said. “Dolly was telling me, her husband says: ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.’ And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others.’”