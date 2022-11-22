Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will team up to host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party this year.

The former Disney Channel star announced the news on her social media on Monday, appearing in a video alongside the country music icon.

In the short clip, the pair explain the party is about “getting glamorous and dressing your best” to see in 2023.

Cyrus and Parton will be joined by a number of celebrity guests for NBC’s star-studded event, which is expected to feature special performances.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.