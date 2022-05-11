Bindi Irwin has revealed that her 13-month-old daughter is “captivated” by videos of her late grandfather, The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin.

Irwin, 23, who shares daughter Grace Warrior, with husband Chandler Powell, discussed her late father, who died at age 44 while diving with stingrays in 2006, and his legacy while speaking with People.

According to the conservationist, her family frequently shares videos of the late TV star with her daughter, who is fascinated by her grandfather’s “passion for life”.

“We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we’re always playing them for Grace,” Irwin said. “It’s so fun to watch her study him. I didn’t realise how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions - I mean, they captivate her.”

The 23 year old also shared her happiness over the idea that her father left behind a legacy for his granddaughter through his documentaries without realising he would be doing so.

“It’s so lovely that without him knowing, he was creating the most wonderful TV programming for our daughter,” she said. “She just stares at him in complete and utter fascination. She hangs on every word he says. Whether he’s talking about a croc or a spider, she thinks it’s amazing.”

While speaking to the outlet, Irwin, who is carrying on her father’s legacy at the Australia Zoo along with her mother Terri and brother Robert, revealed that she also sees characteristics of the zookeeper in her daughter.

“I definitely see parts of [Dad] in Grace,” she said, referencing her father’s “determination and his inability to sit still”. “I think that’s really special. I’m excited to see as she grows up how her personality will develop.”

Irwin also discussed what it would be like if her father were still alive, with the zookeeper telling the outlet that she and her husband would “never see” their daughter because she’d always be with Steve. “He would be in love,” she added. “He’d just have her doing everything with him. We would only see her if she needed a feed and then be gone again.”

This is not the first time Irwin has reflected on her father’s legacy, as she previously paid tribute to Steve on what would have been his 60th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star wrote in an Instagram post in February. “Today I’ll watch The Crocodile Hunter with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile.”