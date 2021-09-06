Bindi Irwin has marked the fifteenth anniversary of the death of her father, Steve Irwin, with a sweet social media tribute.

In a post to her Instagram on Saturday 4 September, Bindi shared a photograph of her five-month-old daughter Grace wearing a pink headband with a zookeeper shirt, similar to one that her father regularly sported.

In a caption alongside the photograph, Bindi said Grace has been “watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector” and that “she lights up when she sees him on screen”.

The famed Australian wildlife expert and television personality died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef.

“I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It’s been 15 years since he passed away,” Bindi continued.

“I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior.”

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed Grace on 25 March. In an Instagram post announcing her birth, Bindi said she had given her daughter two middle names, Warrior Irwin, as a tribute to Steve and his legacy “as the most incredible wildlife warrior”.

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” she added.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February, Bindi said Steve would have been “over the moon” to have a granddaughter.

“He would’ve been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would’ve been,” Bindi said.

“I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect. But it is so nice that we’ll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It’s really special,” she added.