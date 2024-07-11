BJ Novak reveals he’s met Mindy Kaling’s youngest daughter

Support truly

BJ Novak has met Mindy Kaling’s most recent addition to her family.

Back in June, The Mindy Project star took to Instagram to announce that she gave birth to a daughter in February, and one of her long-time friends and co-stars has recently met her.

According to an interview with People, when he was asked if he’s met the child, Novak responded: “Of course. She’s adorable and the best.”

In Kaling’s Instagram post of the announcement, she shared a photo of all of her children, including Katherine “Kit,” six, and son Spencer, three. There were also images of her with a baby bump and one with her sitting in a hospital bed holding the hands of her older children.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” she captioned the post at the time. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Many people had commented on the post expressing how shocked they were that The Office alum was able to keep all of her pregnancies a secret until after her children were born.

She first announced her pregnancy and birth of middle child, Spencer, while on an episode of The Late Show with Steven Colbert. “I’m telling it for the first time now … I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she said on the talk show.

The actress and writer admitted that she refrained from publicly talking about her pregnancy because no one was seeing her during the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to feeling “strange” to share good news.

“There was so much going on, so much heartbreak in the world that it felt strange to go out of my way to shine a light on some giant health information,” she told Colbert.

Over the years, Kaling has continued to keep her children out of the spotlight and has never revealed the identity of their father or fathers.

Fans have previously speculated that Novak is the father, given how close he is with Kaling. In a 2022 interview with Marie Claire, she discussed what she thought about the rumors.

“It doesn’t bother me. [Novak] is the godparent to both my kids – and they have such a great relationship – and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ,” she told the outlet.

“If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

She explained that her reasoning for keeping her children’s father private is so she can have the discussion with them herself and let them decide if the information should be public.

“I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it,” Kaling said.

“I’m the only parent my kids have. I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there’s less things they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.”