Abba’s Björn Ulvaeus has married his partner Christina Sas on 21 September in a ceremony officiated by comedian and TV presenter Sandi Toksvig.

The 79-year-old Swedish musician has been married twice before, to Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog and journalist Lena Källersjö. He met Sas in Nuremberg, Germany, in 2021, while producing Abba’s latest album Voyage.

In a post on his Instagram, the “Dancing Queen” singer shared a picture of him and Sas and wrote: “Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark.

“They met in Nürnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of Abba’s last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022. The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family.

“Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel generously performed and made the evening extra special.”

Ulvaeus’s post had several photos from the Copenhagen wedding, one of which showed Toksvig officiating in a red robe, with Ulvaeus in a suit and Sas in a green wrap dress.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth also shared the photo of Toksvig with Ulvaeus Sas on his Instagram and wrote: “I loved meeting ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus for @therosebudpodcastI loved meeting his fiancee too. They got married this weekend with @sanditoksvig officiating … now Sandi would be a great #Rosebud guest!”

Ulvaeus has two children with first wife Fältskog, Linda Elin Ulvaeus and Peter Christian Ulvaeus, and two daughters, Emma and Anna, with Kallersjo.

The singer is known for being one quarter of Swedish pop group Abba, also composed of Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

The group was recognised by Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf for their cultural impact, which saw them propel Swedish music to the global stage after their Eurovision triumph in 1974. In June this year, the group made a rare public appearance together in Stockholm, where they were knighted with the Royal Order of Vasa for “outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music”.

Even though Abba have not performed live since 1982, the group remains one of the world’s most successful pop acts, selling more than 400 million albums and singles. In 2022, they became the focus of a purpose-built arena in London where the Abba Voyage concerts use digital avatars of the musicians.