Abba's Agnetha Fältskog sends sweet message to band members as she teases reunion

Abba star Agnetha Fältskog has sent a sweet message to her band members and shared footage of their appearance together on Top of the Pops.

Agnetha spoke fondly of them as she was interviewed by Zoe Ball on BBC Radio Two, ahead of her new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’.

Her latest Instagram post paying tribute to Abba has seen many fans hope there will one day be a reunion.

On the clip, Agnetha states: “We did everything together. I would like to take the opportunity to send my greetings to the other three and I want to thank all the wonderful fans who have been with us during the years.”