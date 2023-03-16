Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blac Chyna has been taking her fans along on her “life-changing” transformation as she reverses several cosmetic surgeries and injections.

The 34-year-old model, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has been documenting her process of reducing her breast and butt implants, as well as dissolving her facial fillers. The mother of two said on Instagram that her decision to undo her years of cosmetic surgeries is part of her journey to “get back to Angela”.

On Monday, Chyna filmed herself in a doctor’s office as she prepared for her first round of surgeries, which involved reducing her breast implants and the silicone injections in her butt. The reality star said in the series of videos that the first step in the process of “changing my life and changing my ways” is to remove the enhancements in her backside.

In a subsequent video, Chyna said that she underwent her first breast enhancement surgery when she was 19 years old, but now she’s “stepping into a different way”.

“I want you all to be a part of my life changing journey,” she captioned the series of videos. “I reduced my breast and gluteus maximus. You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.”

While recovering from the multiple surgeries, Chyna took the opportunity to warn women about the dangers of getting too many silicone injections. The television personality was seen resting in bed and wrapped in her bandages as she told her followers that she experienced some complications during one of her procedures.

“I got the reduction in my butt. Normally my procedure would have taken four hours tops. My procedure took over eight and a half hours, y’all,” she revealed. “Whatever that silicone mass in my buttocks kept clogging the machine and breaking the machine.”

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” Chyna said.

Non-surgical cosmetic treatments like Botox and dermal fillers have risen in popularity in recent years. More than 1.8 million filler procedures were performed in the United States in 2021 alone, according to The Aesthetic Society. Despite its popularity, fillers and injectables pose many possible risks, including damage to the skin or infection at the injection site.

Swelling, bleeding, bruising, skin necrosis, or lumps under the skin can also occur after a procedure, per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Most recently, the model took her followers along as she went to dissolve all the fillers in her face. In the clip posted on Wednesday, an aesthetician first injected the dissolver into Chyna’s jawline, before doing the same right above her cheekbone and in her lips. When asked what inspired her to remove the facial injections, Chyna said that she was “tired of the look” because “it’s just not flattering, it’s just not what I look like.”

Blac Chyna received an outpouring of support from friends and fans in the comments of her posts.

“Knowing when to leave certain stages and phases in your life indicates GROWTH and that’s such a beautiful thing! All the best of your journey Chyna,” said one commenter.

“Proud of you for your transparency,” another wrote.

“So happy for you babe! You’re so brave to share your journey with everyone… inspiring a lot of people along the way! Only up from here!” said someone else.

Chyna then thanked all the commenters for their “prayers, love, and support.”

The decision to reverse her multiple cosmetic surgeries comes after Chyna revealed she’s stepping away from OnlyFans, after previously making a reported $240m on the platform in 2021.

While appearing on The Jason Lee Show last week, Chyna said she deactivated her OnlyFans in order to “set an example” for her two children: 10-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with rapper Tyga, and six-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“I’m just changing everything about me,” she said. “It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”