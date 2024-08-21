Support truly

A woman has been defended for making her boyfriend follow the dress code for a wedding.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, a woman explained how she urged her boyfriend to wear a tie to her friend’s wedding. The event had a black-tie dress code, which often requires women to wear floor-length gowns and men to wear suits or tuxedos, as noted by Brides Magazine.

The wedding guest noted in the Reddit post that while her boyfriend knew the dress code, he wasn’t too thrilled about it.

“I let him know a couple of weeks in advance and he expressed annoyance stating ‘I never wear ties…I hate wearing ties,’” she wrote. “And I told him I was very honored to be invited to this wedding as she is someone I care for and respect, and I would be embarrassed if he broke the dress code.”

When the wedding day arrived, the woman’s boyfriend chose to wear a tie, but he was “angry the entire time.” She continued to explain how her partner treated her at the wedding and how they had a conversation about it during the reception.

“[He] doesn’t speak to me and has a terrible look on his face. I cried after the ceremony because I was upset he was acting this way,” she added. “He said ‘You care about this wedding more than you do my feelings.’ We talked it out and had a good time at the reception.”

However, her boyfriend was apparently “still sour” about the situation a week later, and she tried to find a fun way to ease the tensions, which didn’t work.

“I teased him about how the pictures would have turned out better if he had been in dress code,” she added. “Apparently that was unacceptable because now he is just as upset as he was at the wedding. I genuinely can’t wrap my head around how he can be this upset about a tie.”

The Reddit post has quickly gone viral, amassing more than 2,900 upvotes. In the comments, multiple people have defended the wedding guest, while criticizing her boyfriend for getting so upset about the dress code at the event, which he’d ultimately agreed to go to.

“I can’t imagine acting pissed and cold towards my gf over a TIE. He is acting like he had to wear a tutu or something wtf. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s done this before,” one wrote.

“If your boyfriend was so adamant about not wearing a tie, he could’ve opted to skip the whole event. There are dress codes for a reason,” another added. “The fact that he agreed to go and then proceeded to pout the entire time is ridiculous. It shows what kind of person he is if he doesn’t get his way.”

“It’s a bow tie, not a body-disfiguring surgery. Is he always this childish?” a third responded.