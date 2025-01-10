Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blake Lively returned to social media for the first time since filing a bombshell lawsuit filing against Justin Baldoni.

With five dangerous wildfires sweeping across several neighborhoods in Los Angeles, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram story on January 9 to share resources provided by Mutual Aid LA for anyone impacted by the disaster.

In a second post on her story, she scrolled through a spreadsheet listing local shelters, animal rescues and food banks that are currently open for refuge and supplies.

While it’s not known if Lively has been directly affected by the fires, a number of Hollywood stars, including Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, and Paris Hilton, have lost their homes since the flames sparked in the Santa Ana winds on January 7. As of Thursday, three of the five — Palisades, Eaton and Sunset — have yet to be contained.

Lively’s urgent message to her followers comes nearly three weeks after the 37-year-old filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, 40, alleging sexual harassment.

open image in gallery Blake Lively shares a Mutual Aid LA resource list for the Los Angeles wildfires on her Instagram story on January 9 ( Instagram/Blake Lively )

open image in gallery The actress scrolls through a spreadsheet of shelters, animal rescues, and food banks available on Instagram ( Instagram/Blake Lively )

In the lawsuit, the A Simple Favor lead claimed Baldoni’s behavior on set caused her “severe emotional distress.”

The lawsuit also states that Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni, and their respective lawyers all met amid filming for the movie to address her claims about the work environment.

Additionally, the lawsuit states that Lively had listed several requirements that needed to be met in order for her to continue working that were supposedly approved by Sony Pictures, the distributors of It Ends With Us.

These requirements included: “No more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction,’ no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father. No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project.”

open image in gallery Lively claimed Baldoni orchestrated a campaign to ‘destroy’ her reputation ( Getty Images )

Lively then claims in the lawsuit that Baldoni started a campaign to “destroy” her reputation after their meeting.

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” Lively said in a statement sent to TMZ.

On December 22, The New York Times published an investigation that alleged Baldoni is responsible for orchestrating a PR campaign that would hopefully “bury” Lively.

As a result, the director is suing the outlet for $250 million, and his lawyers are allegedly considering filing a countersuit against Lively.