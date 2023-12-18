Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants fans are rejoicing after Blake Lively and the other stars of the original cast reunited to celebrate America Ferrera at a Barbie event.

On Friday, Ferrera, who stars in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, attended a SAG-AFTRA-hosted Barbie screening and Q&A in New York City.

In celebration of her role in the hit film, Ferrera was joined by Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn, who all starred alongside her in the 2005 movie about friendship, and who all wore shades of pink in honour of Barbie’s success.

For the occasion, Lively opted for a hot pink ruffled mini dress with matching pink heels, while Bledel wore a fuschia skirt and a black blazer. Tamblyn also wore a shade of Barbie pink, opting for a salmon-coloured pantsuit. The actors complemented Ferrera, who wore a ruched white dress and black tights for the screening.

Lively posted about the reunion on Instagram, where she shared a powerful message about friendship.

“Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women… I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera. She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of. I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead,” she wrote. “That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life.”

Ferrera’s character Gloria, who is the only female employee at Mattel and the mother to a moody teenage daughter named Sasha, played by Ariana Greenblatt, was widely praised for the powerful monologue she delivered in the film, which helps Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, as she is struggling with an existential crisis.

In the poignant caption, Lively also expressed her excitement to watch Ferrera “sweep awards up across her living room floor” as she noted that “no one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work”.

“It’s one of my life’s honours to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always,” she added, concluding: “Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself.”

In addition to the sweet tribute, Lively also shared an Instagram carousel from the occasion, including photos of the four posing together and taking selfies.

Ferrera also posted about the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion on her own Instagram, where she shared a video of her former co-stars posing for photos together and wrote: “The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.”

The reunion has made fans of the 2005 film nostalgic, with many sharing their happiness to see the stars together again.

“This is giving me back a part of my childhood I didn’t even realise I was missing. Thank you, Blake,” one person wrote, while another said: “This made me tear up. Friendships can be some of the greatest loves of our lives.”

“Do y’all understand seeing the four of you together like sisters fills millennials with so much dopamine lol,” someone else wrote.

This is not the first time that Lively has opened up about the lasting bond she shares with her former co-stars, as she previously told People that she has been lucky to call Bledel, Ferrera and Tamblyn “friends and mentors” ever since they met on set when they were 16.

“America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel - those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old and I’ve been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since,” Lively said.