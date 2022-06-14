Blue Ivy Carter set the internet ablaze after a classic embarrassing dad moment with her father Jay-Z went viral. Now, people can’t get over how similar the 10-year-old looks to her superstar mom, Beyoncé.

Blue Ivy attended the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday evening with her father. During the game, the two appeared on the jumbotron screen, where the “99 Problems” rapper put his arm around his oldest daughter. Jay-Z planted a kiss on his daughter’s cheek, but she tried to pull his arm away.

Fans were amused by the classic dad moment, especially one user who captioned the clip: “To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend. To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad.”

Blue Ivy – who is the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award – sported a black leather jacket over a black T-shirt with the words “Brown Skin Girl” printed across it. She paired the all-black look with a pair of sunglasses, joggers, and black-and-white Nike sneakers. It seems that Beyoncé’s impeccable style wasn’t the only thing Blue Ivy inherited from her mother.

Fans went wild on Twitter after noticing just how much Blue Ivy looks like her famous mother, specifically in one image of Beyoncé from 2007. Others also shared side-by-side photos of the singer when she was ten years old, compared to her daughter now.

“Blue Ivy is a spitting image of Beyoncé at tonight’s #NBAFinals game,” tweeted celebrity gossip account PopCrave.

“Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are literally twins,” another user tweeted.

“Blue Ivy looks just like Beyoncé,” a third person wrote.

“This isn’t Beyoncé?” said one shocked user.

Blue Ivy Carter is the eldest daughter of Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter). The couple were married in 2008, and welcomed their first child in January 2012. The two are also parents to five-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

This was not the first time proud dad Jay-Z has brought along Blue Ivy to a sporting event. In February of this year, the 52-year-old rapper was praised for taking pictures of Blue Ivy on the field at Super Bowl LVI.

And it’s not just her father that tends to embarrass the tween. In 2020, a video of Beyoncé for the virtual Where Art Can Occur celebration showed the singer cracking a Snoop Dogg joke that made Blue Ivy cringe.

“Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?” Beyoncé, make-up free and in a black hoodie, asked with a deep voice.

“No, no, that voice,” interjected Blue Ivy, who tried to cover her mother’s mouth. “No. Mom, the voice, no. NO! NO!”

“Fo’ drizzle,” smiles Beyoncé, playing on the rapper’s catchphrase (“Fo’ shizzle, my nizzle”).