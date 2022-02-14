Super Bowl viewers are praising Jay Z after he was spotted taking iPhone photographs of his and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

On Sunday, the rapper, 52, attended the face-off against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with the couple’s 10-year-old daughter.

Ahead of the game, Blue Ivy, who was dressed in black pants, a tie-dye shirt, and a black baseball cap, was spotted posing on the football field as her father took photographs with his iPhone, with fans noting that the record executive looked like “such a dad”.

“Jay Z is such a dad taking pics of Blue Ivy whenever he can,” one fan tweeted alongside a video of Jay Z standing on the sidelines and taking photographs of his eldest child.

In the clip, the father of three, who also shares four-year-old twins Sir and Rumi with Beyonce, directed Blue Ivy before proceeding to crouch down to get a good shot on his phone of the 10 year old holding a teal football.

The tweet, which has been liked more than 1,200 times, was met with praise from fans, who applauded the rapper for the display of fatherly love.

“Dad mode Jay Z is my favourite and I love them all,” one person tweeted, while another said: “It was the Dad kneel for me, where you put your hand down for support.”

Someone else quote-tweeted the sweet moment and added: “Omg I love this haha.”

Jay Z photographs Blue Ivy at Super Bowl (Getty Images)

Jay Z shows Blue Ivy the photos he took of her during Super Bowl (Getty Images)

The video was also shared by the official NFL Twitter account, which tweeted a longer version of the clip in which Blue Ivy could be seen coming over to check out the photos taken by her dad on his phone.

In response to the clip, some fans joked that the video was proof that Blue Ivy “runs the family”.

“Blue’s assistant,” one person jokingly tweeted, while another said: “Blue managing her father’s picture taking skills and letting him know he’s doing a horrible job. Queen.”

Someone else said that the clip perfectly summed up “parent life”.

This is not the first time that Blue Ivy has posed on the field at the Super Bowl, as the singer also attended the 2020 Super Bowl alongside her parents.