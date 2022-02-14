Prince Harry attends his first Super Bowl alongside Princess Eugenie
Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle did not appear to be in attendance
Prince Harry has attended his first Super Bowl alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie.
On Sunday, the Duke of Sussex was spotted sitting in the stands at SoFi Stadium in California alongside his royal relative for the face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI.
The duke’s attendance at the big game, which marked Harry’s first Super Bowl appearance, according to People, comes after he relocated to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.
For the occasion, Harry kept his outfit casual, with photos showing the 37 year old opting for a white T-shirt, black pants and a black blazer. Eugenie, who flew from her and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s home in Windsor, England, to visit her cousin, also chose a laid-back look consisting of jeans, a baseball cap, and a blazer of her own. The pair completed the looks with black face masks.
In addition to a close relationship with Harry, Eugenie is also friends with the Duchess of Sussex, who she knew before Meghan married into the royal family.
“Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” Meghan previously told Oprah Winfrey during the couple’s interview. “We’re friends with them as a couple.”
While it did not appear that Meghan attended the big game on Sunday, royal fans were overjoyed to see Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in attendance.
“I love it. Prince Harry chilling enjoying the Super Bowl,” one person tweeted.
Another said: “So nice to see their HRH’s Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie at the Super Bowl!! Love them #PrinceHarry #PrincessEugenie #SuperBowl.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies