People love the cameos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dancing at the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck joined a number of celebrities in the stands at Super Bowl LVI, prompting some viewers to focus more on the couple than the big game.

On Sunday, the couple was spotted dancing in the audience at one point while watching the face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in California.

The sweet moments, which briefly saw Lopez and Affleck showing off their dance moves and generally enjoying their outing, were widely circulated on social media, where fans revealed they were obsessed with the sightings of the recently rekindled couple.

“I just want a live cam of JLo and Ben Affleck at the Super Bowl,” one fan tweeted, while another joked: “32 per cent of Super Bowl viewers are only watching for the Ben Affleck - JLo cameos.”

Someone else said that they were working on “normalising” their excited reaction to seeing the couple each time they came on screen.

“Normalising screaming at the tv seeing JLo and Ben Affleck at the Super Bowl,” they wrote.

Others claimed that the couple’s appearance at the big game contributed to the “retro vibe” of this year’s Super Bowl, as they also claimed the halftime show was targeted at the “MySpace generation”.

In addition to Lopez and Affleck, who began dating again in April 2021 after previously dating in the early 2000s, the Super Bowl also included celebrity sightings of Kanye West, Matt Daemon, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, LeBron James, Charlize Theron and Shawn Mendes.

However, according to some viewers, the celebrity couple stood out as the best of the A-list sightings at this year’s Super Bowl, with one fan writing: “JLo and Ben Affleck living their best lives at the #SuperBowl was the highlight of the celeb montage. No further questions.”