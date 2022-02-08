Bluey’s house is available to rent on Airbnb for one weekend only

Fans of Bluey can live like the animated Blue Heeler puppy after a real-life version of the TV show character’s house was listed on Airbnb.

This week, the home rental company revealed that the yellow house from the popular Australian children’s TV series was “lovingly recreated ‘for real life’” in Brisbane, Queensland, and that “one lucky family” will get the chance to stay in the home for a weekend.

“On a leafy street in the heart of Brisbane, something magical has happened... the Heeler home from Bluey’s world has been recreated - for real life!” the Airbnb listing states.

The “one-of-a-kind” opportunity to live like Bluey, her mother Chili, her father Bandit, and her little sister Bingo is the result of a collaboration between Airbnb and BBC Studios, with the press release noting that the “house has been entirely customised to bring the cartoon experience to life”.

According to Airbnb, some familiar details include the home’s red letterbox, and bone-shaped chimney.

The rooms, which have been “re-imagined with a breezy Mid-century aesthetic coupled with playful pops of colour,” have also been decorated to resemble the TV home, with the bedrooms featuring the recognisable fruit-themed rugs, while Airbnb notes that Bluey’s bedroom includes the six year old’s “beloved Chattermax toy and Magic Xylophone”.

The house also boasts a backyard perfect for family games “like Horsey Ride and Keepy Uppy”and comes complete with a BBQ, a childrens’-sized trampoline, “Grannies’ car, custom toadstool seats and bespoke dog garden gnomes”. The family who stays in the Bluey-inspired home can even eat like the animated family, as Airbnb states that snacks including Bandit’s famous duck cake and Magic Asparagus will be stocked in the fridge.

If the opportunity to stay in Bluey’s real home weren’t exciting enough, the experience also includes an “exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Ludo Studio, where Bluey is created,” a feast of Chinese food, and a puppet-making craft session featuring the Bob Bilby character.

The chance to stay in the home for two nights from Friday 18 February to Sunday 20 February is available to two adults and two children for just $20 AUD ($14), according to Airbnb, with booking available on a first come first serve basis beginning on 15 February at 8am AEDT.

Unfortunately for international Bluey fans, however, the opportunity is only available to residents of Australia.

You can book the stay here.