Fans are obsessed with ‘Bob the Cap Catcher’ at the Paris 2024 Olympics

On July 28, Team USA’s Emma Weber lost her swim cap in the heat of competition, prompting an unexpected hero in a Speedo to emerge on the scene at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The man, now called “Bob the Cap Catcher,” might not have won the race, but he stole the hearts of spectators and fans online with an epic plunge.

During the women’s preliminary 100-meter breaststroke, Weber’s white Team USA-branded swim cap slid off her head. While Weber likely had a second cap secured underneath, “Bob the Cap Catcher” ensured her original was retrieved from the bottom of the pool.

According to the Associated Press, the man identified as “Bob” was a lifeguard. When the race was paused, the man in a multi-colored Speedo was seen walking along the edge of the 10-foot pool. Spotting the swim cap, he dove in.

The man was in the water for only a few minutes before he came to the surface, climbed out of the water, and held the cap high. The stadium roared, applauding him as if he’d found a diamond at the bottom. He then casually strolled off.

While the moment came and went, online fans couldn’t stop thinking about “Bob the Cap Catcher” and his humorous gallantry.

Viewers at home took to X, formerly known as Twitter, commending the man and celebrating his stardom.

“He’s an icon he’s a legend he is the moment,” one woman wrote, another added: “He is beauty, he is grace.”

A third added: “Been waiting his whole life for this moment.”

Even the official NBC Olympics & Paralympics X account chimed in. “Who do you call when a swim cap falls in the pool?” they wrote next to a video of the iconic cameo. “BOB THE CAP CATCHER.”

“Bob the Cap Catcher is the true champion of the Olympics! Heroic spirit,” another viewer argued.

One enamored individual quipped: “Anybody else rooting for ‘Bob The Cap Catcher’ in Paris today? Just me? I can live with that.”

Others on TikTok begged Bob to get more screen time. Curious about his backstory, some pleaded for an interview, too.

“I need the entire story,” one fan commented. A second TikTok user noted: “I want this job for the LA Olympics please.”

Lucky for that viewer, it appears the official Los Angeles 2028 Olympics account may be interested in hiring a “Bob” too. “Thank you for your service, Bob,” the LA28 account commented.