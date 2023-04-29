Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright pregnant with first child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bonnie Wright has announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.

The British actor, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, married Lococo in March 2022.

On Friday (28 April), she showed off her bump in photographs on Instagram, posing alongside Lococo, as Wright revealed “we’re having a baby!”

Wright, who is also an environmental activist, captioned her post: “So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life.”

The baby is due later this year, she added, and that “it feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly”.

Several celebrities, including Harry Potter stars, congratulated the couple under Wright’s post.

Scarlet Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the hit film series, commented: “Congratulations to you both! So exciting”.

Appearing the films as Padma Patil, Afshan Azad wrote: “Love you and my niece or nephew so so much already!” along with white heart emojis.

The Boys star Erin Moriarty said: “Love you both so much”, while drag queen Pattie Gonnia affirmed Wright and Lococo will “be the BEST parents”.

“You’re having a nephew,” one fan reacted to a comment from James Phelps, who played Ginny’s brother Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.

“First Harry, and now Ginny...I’m old,” another remarked, after a representative for Daniel Radcliffe recently confirmed that the actor and his long-term partner Erin Darke had welcomed their first child together.

Sharing details of their wedding exclusively with Brides last month, Wright said hers and Lococo’s wedding ceremony was held at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California, as the couple “loved the idea of being surrounded by bountiful growing nourishing plants as we said ‘we do’”.

She added: “It was important to reflect our love for the environment and use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, lean into our creativity and make things ourselves, and source everything as locally and seasonally as possible.”

In addition to her acting credits, Wright is the author of Go Gently, a guide to “changing your habits, living more sustainably, and taking action”.

Her wedding dress was a 100-year-old vintage gown from a bridal salon in Los Angeles called Happy Isles, Wright told Brides. Meanwhile, Lococo wore a navy Prada suit for their nuptials.

Wright first met Lococo at his New Year’s Eve house party in 2018. The couple got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot six months later.