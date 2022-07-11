10 ways you can boost your health and fitness regimen

From high-performance workout clothes to natural skincare, discover a number of ways you can improve your health, fitness and beauty routines.

Embark on a programme that can help young people improve everyday life

New Pathways is an innovative coaching programme which can help children, teenagers and young adults struggling with fatigue, anxiety or pain. They learn to use a set of strategies and powerful tools that make a positive change to their wellbeing. Once they start using these simple techniques, they could gain more energy, develop greater self-confidence and build stronger friendships. The aim of this home-based programme is to help young people return to a full and active life equipped with skills to thrive in the digital age.

Discover the cult hair care line used on A-list celebrities

MONDAY Haircare is a new and affordable range of products promising to revive the appearance of your hair. Loved by celebrity stylist Patrick Wilson (whose clients include Kendall Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, Jodie Comer and Daisy Edgar-Jones), the haircare brand has won beauty awards from Cosmopolitan, Glamour and InStyle magazines. It’s also the number one hair brand on TikTok with 8.7 million likes. The range comes in four lines — Moisture, Smooth, Volume and Gentle — all of which target different needs with the help of ingredients that include shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein and vitamin E. The entire MONDAY Haircare range is also PETA-certified, Leaping Bunny-approved and dermatologically tested, and with products starting at just £5 you can enjoy cult haircare without the price tag.

Spice up your dental routine with flavoured floss

Flush Floss aims to bring fun to your dental routine with its carefully developed and flavoursome floss. Textured to gently ‘scrub’ your teeth, it contains avocado oil to help glide easily between them and reach the tightest spots. Flavour up your dental routine with botanically infused eco-friendly floss that comes in three formulas: Zestie Bestie, which contains lime and spearmint; Simmer Down, tasting of vanilla, chamomile and passionflower; and Highland Fling with blueberry, hawthorn and milk thistle flavours. Use code HAPPYMOUTH for a 20% discount at flush.health. Offer valid until 31 August 2022.

Discover natural skincare that can be tailored to your skin’s needs

Wild Rising Skincare is a range of natural and organic products handmade in Devon. Founded on the belief that skincare should be 100% natural, all products combine cold-pressed or steam-distilled carrier oils, as well as butters and herbs. The Wild Rising Skincare range includes products like its ‘Moonlight Smoothing Face Oil’, which contains watermelon seed and blueberry seed oil, and ‘Wild Rose – Organic Rose Water Facial Toner’, which can be used post-cleanser or sprayed on skin to give a boost during the day. If you have a specific skin concern, visit wildrisingskincare.com to find the right products for you. Enjoy a 20% discount with the code MOONLIGHT at the online checkout. Offer valid until 1st October 2022

Invest in supplements to help your body while you age

Research into longevity supplements is a rapidly advancing field of science, of which Avea Life remains at the forefront. Avea supplements are formulated according to the guidance of a team of qualified anti-ageing experts including scientists from leading universities. The basis of their research encompasses NAD+, a coenzyme that plays an important role in metabolism and energy production, and which reduces in our bodies as we age. The Vitality Bundle is formulated to combat declining levels of NAD+ and help you feel more energised.

Find relief from allergies with this innovative nasal spray

Nasaleze Allergy products can give you relief from runny noses and constant sneezing. Containing a cellulose powder, this Allergy Blocker nasal spray is inhaled into the nose, where it forms a mucous-like gel that stops many airborne irritants reaching the sensitive lining inside. Promising to work in less than two minutes, Nasaleze Allergy products could prevent common symptoms from occurring, such as sneezing, a runny and itchy nose, and nasal inflammation. The product comes in a strawberry scent, so is perfect for children (and adults) who are suffering from allergies and hay fever. The Allergy Blocker is also non-drowsy and drug-free, with 200 doses in each bottle.

Wear high quality and on-trend sportswear during your workout

Taking inspiration from designers like Hugo Boss, XRT wanted to create a sports brand that stood up against the tests of high-performance athletes while still exuding luxury and comfort. Founded in Leicester in 2020 and taking its name from the word ‘exert’, the first collection was named Aurora — inspired by the colours of the Northern Lights — and contained 28 pieces that used specific fabrics chosen for support, comfort and durability. Each piece has moisture-wicking and targeted ventilation for greater comfort, reflective details for extra safety, and concealed zip pockets to keep valuables safe. XRT’s newest collection, RE-Charge, will be available to buy this summer.

Be confident when you hike with a sturdy walking aid

Are you unsteady on your feet but longing to take more walks? For the past 15 years, Trionic has been helping customers return to a more active lifestyle. Suitable for all terrains, the Veloped will overtake kerbs, rocks, roots and other obstacles without losing ground contact, promising to be one of the most reliable walking aids on the market. The sturdy design and tyres minimise vibrations and offer a smoother ride on gravel, grass, cobblestone and forest tracks. The Veloped is also suitable for hiking and running trail routes, thanks to Trionic’s patented climbing wheel and three-wheel design, which is more off-road capable than some four-wheel walkers.

Boost your protein intake with vegan shakes

If you're looking to boost your protein intake but want to keep to a vegan-friendly diet, Naked Shake can help with its range of tasty plant-based shakes. Containing 20g of protein and 4-5g of sugar, as well as being packed with high-quality pea protein and MCT oil, the Naked Shake comes in several flavours, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, banana and a summer season special: lemon blueberry muffin. Get 15% off your first order of Naked Shake at nakednutrition.com with the code GETHEALTHY15. Offer valid until 12 September 2022.

Use red light therapy to aid recovery

FlexBeam is a wearable red light therapy (RLT) device. Originally developed by NASA, RLT uses light at specific wavelengths, irradiance and energy density, which research suggests can boost circulation, support recovery and supply the body with energy. FlexBeam is a non-invasive device used by professional athletes at international and domestic football and rugby clubs including Leicester City and the England RFU. Portable and powerful, FlexBeam comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and a two year manufacturing warranty. Use the code TakeCharge for 10% off your order at recharge.health. Offer valid until 4 September 2022.

