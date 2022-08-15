Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has been spied enjoying his second European summer getaway in two weeks as the cost of living crisis continues to spiral at home.

Mr Johnson was today filmed shopping for groceries at a supermarket in Greece to the tune of Labour’s criticism that the caretaker prime minister was treating his final weeks in office as “one big party.”

According to Greek news websites, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens, and only a few hours away from where his father, Stanley, has a villa.

Upon his return from a luxurious holiday in Slovenia only last week, the outgoing Tory leader said he could not offer any new help on energy bills, and that organising financial support for struggling households was a matter for his successor.

Here’s everything we know about his stay at the five-star eco-hotel in Slovenia:

Mr Johnson showered praise on the “peace and quiet” of the Vila Planinka hotel, situated in the valley of Jezersko in the north of the country.

The complex boasts 23 “unique rooms” with “breathtaking views of the valley and the nearby mountains,” according to its website.

Room prices range from £242 to £541 per night for a corner deluxe apartment with a terrace to enjoy “views of idyllic nature”.

The website encourages its visitors to “unplug to recharge”, and offers no electronic devices, while wi-fi is only available upon request.

“Vila Planinka is situated in the picturesque valley of Jezersko in Slovenia that boasts some extraordinary natural wonders and a healing climate,” the webpage reads.

“Here, you will feel a natural energy that has a beneficial effect on your well-being. You will slow down, harmonizing your rhythm with your inner balance.”

Visitors are also told to “drink from the nearby stream” and “breathe in the fresh mountain air” to experience the area’s “harmonising effect on the mind and body.”

Speaking outside the hotel at the time of his stay, Mr Johnson said: “We’ve climbed every available mountain, we’ve jumped in the lakes, we’ve been on bicycles.

“We’ve seen incredible things, huge caves and salamanders!”

After a long day taking in the “soothing energies” of Jezersko, visitors can sit down to a lavish dinner of “lovingly prepared dishes” based on “the ingredients of local Slovenian origin, none of which are mass-produced”.

Bear prosciutto, steak tartare and Danube salmon are among the “culinary masterpieces” on offer for guests to enjoy.

The website recommends choosing one of its daily tasting menus – vegan or non-vegan – prepared by its chef, which range from four to seven courses and cost between £40 and £65.

Visitors are also told to make the most of its wellness centre – “an extension of the nature that surrounds the hotel” – furnished with both Finnish and infrared saunas.

“Attend to your body, soak in the views of the forest beside the Vila, and let your thoughts be overwhelmed by nature’s calm,” the website adds.