A woman has revealed that her boss did not react well to the news she was quitting her job, as she recalled how he then sent her a message calling her “the weakest link.”

In a TikTok video posted on 14 January, Lizzy Simmons, @lizzosimmons, shared a screenshot of the message she received in a group chat from her boss, before he then proceeded to remove her from the conversation.

“When I quit my job and my boss sends this text calling me the weakest link and removing me from the group message,” the text over the clip reads.

The text from Simmons’ boss said: “Lizzy, best of luck in the future! As a show I used to watch, you are the weakest link, goodbye.”

In the caption, Simmons wrote: “Anyone know what show he’s talking about?”

This video has more than 45,400 views so far, with TikTok users in the comments explaining that Weakest Link was the name of a game show that debuted in the US in 2001, after it was adapted from a British show of the same name.

“HAHA the show is called Weakest Link but omg this is horrible,” one wrote.

Weakest Link originally aired in the United Kingdom and ran from 2000 to 2012. In the show, between eight and nine contestants took turns answering questions. At the end of each round, the other players voted one member as “The Weakest Link,” who was then disqualified from the game.

“I used to watch that show not going to lie,” another viewer wrote in the comments. “Best of luck in the future though!”

Other comments noted how inappropriate it was for Simmons’ boss to send her the message, with one person writing: “‘You are the weakest link.’ Ouch,” while another said: “Thank god you quit.”

However, some TikTok users claimed that in the game show, the “weakest link” was usually the player that the team was scared of.

“The weakest link was usually the one they felt threatened by,” one viewer wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Simmons for comment.