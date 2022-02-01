College student leaves window open in apartment, resulting in indoor blizzard

This gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “snowed in.” Last weekend, Winter Storm Kenan blew through the northeast and unleashed mountains of snow in cities like Boston. A pair of roommates were seeking shelter from the storm in their Boston apartment, when suddenly their apartment started to feel colder than usual.

In a TikTok, shared by user @youaintseenothingg, the roommates agree that they’re “frozen” in their apartment. One roommate, Bella, thinks it’s from the light dusting of snow on her window, unsure how that even got there. Then, Bella seems to have discovered where the draft is coming from and texts her roommate: “Come with me.”

The girls discover the cold air is coming from their third roommate Ashlyn’s room, and text her. “Bella said it’s coming from my room,” Ashlyn said. “I left one window open like a crack.” According to text messages, Ashlyn asked her friends to unlock her bedroom using the spare key and close the window, but what they found in her room was way worse than just some flurries.

Overnight, the blizzard had blanketed the room in snow. Snow covered the floors, the desk, the bed, and even Ashlyn’s laptop, with the TikTok showing the college students grabbing a dustpan and shoveling snow out of their roommate’s bedroom.

The video has more than 2.5m views, with commenters shocked by the amount of snow that blew into their apartment. “I was not expecting that much snow omg,” said @its...shreya.

Many people also wondered why Ashlyn would leave her window open during the storm in the first place. “Who leaves their window open in winter in the northeast??” said @monkeytoes25. One user asked if Ashlyn has never experienced a Boston winter, prompting the original poster to reply that her roommate is from California.

If anything’s for certain, the comment section agreed that Ashlyn is responsible for paying the heating bill this month.