Find the perfect personalised gift with Botanica candles

It’s that time of the year again. The time of year when the dark mornings and cold winter air makes you want to cosy up on the sofa and start revisiting old holiday photos, sighing wistfully and wondering: “When can I go somewhere bright and warm again?”

What if you could magic yourself or a loved one away this festive season, by simply striking a match? Well, you’re in for a treat. Botanica’s full-sized candle is 500g, with 90 hours of burn time. Just imagine lighting your Botanica candle and spending hours in your imagination, exploring the wild outdoors or exciting new landscapes. Botanica’s naturally derived wax blend candles, infused with natural ingredients from responsible sources, can help whisk you away in a jiffy.

Get inspired this Christmas season with our top Botanica candle picks:

Ain’t no mountain high enough

(Botanica)

Get close to the Himalayas with the Vanilla and Himalayan Magnolia candle, which is a homage to escapism with its intoxicating florals and creamy sweet notes that will invigorate your home. The best part? No climbing required.

Shop Vanilla and Himalayan Magnolia now

Viva Italia

(Botanica)

Invigorate your senses and be refreshed with the zesty, citrusy and fruity scents of Botanica’s Pomegranate and Italian Bergamot candle. Lighting it will transport you into the gorgeous Italian countryside, where you can imagine yourself sipping an ice-cold beverage while enjoying stunning views.

Shop Pomegranate and Italian Bergamot now

On an island in the sun

(Botanica)

Maybe it’s a hot, humid, relaxing Caribbean island you’d like to visit. Botanica’s Vetiver and Sandalwood candle will carry you there on rich, earthy notes of Haitian vetiver, blended with warming sandalwood, which feels like a tropical breeze just cupped its hands around your face.

Shop Caribbean Vetiver and Sandalwood now

Tropical thunderstorm

(Botanica)

Get dropped straight into the middle of the tropics when you envelope your home in the scent of Coconut Milk and Indonesian Patchouli. Who knew you could go halfway across the world with just a little match and a special candle? Botanica knew, that’s who.

Shop Coconut Milk and Indonesian Patchouli

With Botanica candles, you can a) go on your dream getaway without ever leaving your house, and b) get great value for money. It’s not magic, but it’s really close.

Surprise your loved one with a personalised candle

(Botanica)

With Christmas fast approaching, Botanica even gives you the opportunity to design your own candle, choosing your favourite fragrance and personalise your candle with thoughtful festive messages, whether it’s to your loved ones or for secret santa - there’s plenty to choose from. Botanica candles are a thoughtful, considered gift that are sure to give any recipient the warmest, fuzziest feeling inside – and right now you can bag a serious bargain. Independent readers can get two full-sized candles for only £18 with the code “INDEPENDENT18”, valid until the 26th December 2022. The icing on the cake? Gift wrapping is also available - perfect for your last-minute Christmas shopping.

Design and gift your loved ones with a Botanica candle this Christmas.

With the festive season right around the corner, you’ve got Christmas lists that need ticking off soon. Botanica candles are a thoughtful, considered gift that are sure to give any recipient the warmest, fuzziest feeling inside – and you can bag a serious bargain. Independent readers can also get two full-sized candles for only £18 with the code “INDEPENDENT18”, valid until the 26th December 2022.

Shop Botanica candles now to chase the winter blues away and make home feel like a holiday.