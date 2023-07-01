Boy George calls royal family ‘the best reality show in the world’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boy George has said the royal family is the “best reality show in the world” in a new interview.

The Culture Club star, 62, participated in the latest edition of the ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last winter, alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Speaking to The Guardian, Boy George – born George Alan O’Dowd – spoke about his time in the jungle, the reality shows he’d never participate in, as well as the royal family.

He said that art helps him stay creative, revealing he recently completed a portrait of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, “looking hugely annoyed at the Queen’s funeral, which I found fun to draw”.

He added that while he isn’t a fan of the royals, the musician will “be forever thankful” to the late Princess Diana after she spent 20 minutes talking to his mother, who adored her, during an event in the Nineties.

Boy George’s mother Dinah O’Dowd died in March, aged 84. A representative for the Voice coach confirmed the news in a statement at the time, adding that Boy George was “devastated” by her death.

Elsewhere in the interview, speaking about his appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Boy George said he divides his time between London and Los Angeles “so I’ve appeared and sung on the show over the years”.

“Although, having said that, we all know the royal family is the best reality show in the world,” he added.

In a 2020 interview, Boy George said he regretted “belligerently” refusing an honour from the royal family.

During an appearance on Absolute Radio, he told presenter Geoff Lloyd his mother was upset when he declined to accept an OBE “a few years ago”.

He said: “I was asked a few years ago whether I would take one and I kind of said no, but I think if I was asked again I would say yes now.

“I was a bit belligerent at that point, and my mom was so upset.”

Boy George was the fourth contestant to be eliminated on the 2022 season of I’m a Celeb, after Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

During his time on the show, he was a vocal opponent of Hancock’s involvement.

However, he told The Guardian he believes redemption is possible for everyone — including Hancock, who was forced to resign after it emerged he had broken his own Covid lockdown rules in 2021.