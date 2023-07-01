Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian’s strained relationship with Kim Kardashian reared its head during the latest episode of The Kardashians, released on Thursday 29 June.

Their ongoing feud began when Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as a “business opportunity”. She was referring to the Skims founder’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, months after the couple’s Portofino nuptials last May.

The luxury fashion brand collaborated with Kourtney and Barker, dressing the couple and their families for the festivities in Italy.

In September 2022, Kim unveiled her own partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, when she walked the runway at Milan Fashion Show to make her debut as a guest curator for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian tried convincing Kourtney to smooth things over with Kim.

“If she felt bad, don’t you think she should reach out and say, ‘Hey, I was thinking about it and I really feel …’ I don’t think that she feels [bad],” Kourtney told Khloe. “It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters.”

When Khloe said she thought Kim had tried to talk to Kourtney about their fight, the eldest sister replied that was “100 per cent false”.

Kourtney, who recently announced that she and Barker were expecting their first child together, also said she finds it “intolerable” to talk to Kim.

“She’s on her phone the whole time, she can hardly look up and is really hard to engage. It makes me want to run the other way. I just thought, ‘What else could you take from me? Could I have anything that is mine?” the 44-year-old added.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kourtney reacted to mother-manager Kris Jenner calling Kim the “leader” of their family.

Jenner raised a toast to Kim at a surprise dinner to mark her 42nd birthday, saying: “We all look up to you. You’re a superpower. And you are pretty much now, at this point, the leader of our family.”

When asked whether Kourtney sees Kim as the family’s new leader, the mom-of-three quipped: “I mean if she wants to be, you know. It is not a cult that I am following.”

Kim previously shared her views on Kourtney’s accusations in a past episode of their reality show.

“I’m really confused about how this narrative came into her head,” she said, during a confessional interview.

She also told Khloe she had been “mindful” of stepping on Kourtney’s toes, telling Dolce & Gabbana: “Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.”