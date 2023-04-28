Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian accused her younger sister Kim Kardashian of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity”.

In the season three trailer of The Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday 27 April, Kendall Jenner asked her big sister, Kim, if she “talked” to Kourtney about her plans in Milan, Italy at the time. This discussion was a reference to Kim’s trip to the city in September 2022, when she walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week to to make her debut as a guest curator for the Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The trailer continued with a shot of Kourtney’s confessional interview.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney claimed about Kim in one clip.

Notably, Kim announced her partnership with the Italian fashion house in September. This came several months after she was in Portofino for Kourtney and Barker’s wedding. For the occasion, Kourtney wore different dresses by Dolce & Gabbana.

The trailer went on to show Kim asking someone next to her: “She’s mad at me?” seemingly referring to Kourtney. The pair’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, responded to the question in the confessional interview and said: “Livid.”

Footage went back to the conversation between Kendall and Kim, where the model shared her take on the drama.

“She felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her,” Kendall said about Kourtney.

Kim shared her thoughts about the Poosh founder’s feelings in a confessional interview: “I’m really confused about how this narrative came into her head.”

She further explained to Khloe that she was “mindful” of Kourtney’s nuptials while working with Dolce & Gabbana in Milan and said she told the brand: “Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.”

Kendall then said that she saw “both sides” of the situation, which her younger sister Kylie agreed with. While she wouldn’t go into details about it, Kourtney said that her feelings about Kim were justified.

“People think it’s a misunderstanding, But it’s not,” she said, before adding: “It’s who she is to her core.”

Leading up to the fashion show in Milan in September, Kim Kardashian teased a series of adverts shot in black-and-white in which she channelled old Hollywood screen sirens such as Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren.

The Italian luxury fashion house reportedly approached Kim to select her favourite looks from their archive between 1987 and 2007, according to British Vogue. The SKIMS mogul’s selections were then remade, with around 80 per cent of the collection “corrected… a little bit”, according to Domenico Dolce.

While Kourtney didn’t attend the fashion show, Khloe was in the front row alongside their mother, Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians season three will launch on Hulu on May 25th