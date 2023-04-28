Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has urged her family to rethink the “beauty standards” they “set” in a new trailer for season three of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In the trailer, Jenner is speaking to her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and mother Kris, as she says: “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting.”

The Kylie Cosmetics owner continued: “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

Jenner is the mother to Stormi Webster, five, and Aire Webster, one, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

She continued: “I wished I never touched anything to begin with.”

The family, who own a range of beauty and fashion brands between them, are often embroiled in conversations about modern beauty standards. In 2021, Allure magazine published an article titled: “The Kardashians have changed the way we see beauty”.

Last year, Kendall, Kourtney and Kim denied claims that they “promote unattainable beauty standards” in an interview with Andy Cohen. Kim said that she “doesn’t” think they push unattainable standards of beauty because “we get up, we get out, we do the work”.

Kendall added that they promote being “the most healthy version of yourself”.

Kylie Jenner urged her family to have a ‘bigger conversation’ about the beauty standards they ‘are setting’ (Getty Images)

Later in the interview, Khloe Kardashian admitted to having surgery on her nose, injections and previously trying Botox.

Kylie’s lip kits went viral when they launched in 2015, with consumers buying them to achieve Kylie’s lip “overdrawing” technique, which involves accentuating the natural line of the lip using a lip pencil.

Both Kim and Kylie are among the top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram. Kim is currently followed by 353m accounts.

In 2015, the #kyliejennerlipchallenge went viral after people tried using suction devices to enlarge their lips.

The same year, Jenner revealed she had temporary lip fillers, which is achieved through injection in the lips since she was “insecure” about having “small lips” as a teenager.