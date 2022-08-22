Kylie Jenner claps back at criticism about her lips: ‘Go off’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner shared a simple response to online trolls who have been making comments about her using lip fillers.

In a recent video posted to her TikTok, the 24-year-old model could be seen posing and smiling at the camera with her best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Multiple fans, in the comments of the seven-second clip, sparked a conversation about Jenner’s lips and how large they appeared to be in the clip.

“The lips please,” one person wrote, along with the smiling face with sweat emoji and the skull emoji.

However, the reality star didn’t hesitate to respond to the TikTok user and clarify why her lips looked like that, writing: “It’s the filter but go off.”

Some viewers also addressed how they would feel if they received that response from Jenner, one of which wrote: ‘“It’s the filter but go off.’ I’d cry myself to sleep after that.”

Aside from the comments about the reality star’s lips, multiple viewers went on to the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her close friend.

“OMG SLAYYY MEEEE QUEEN,” one wrote, while another said: “You’re the hottest person alive.”

However, Jenner has previously spoken out about her lips and how she’s gotten lip fillers. During the first part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) reunion special in June 2021, she said that she first felt insecure about the size of her lips when she was a teenager and a guy made a comment about her having “small lips”.

“I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that,” she explained, via Insider. “From then on, I felt unkissable.”

During an episode of KUWTK in 2015, Jenner first reavealed that she “temporary lip fillers” and addressed how it was an “insecurity” of hers . She also said how she didn’t feel comfortable fully discussing it at the time.

“I’m just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet because everyone always picks us apart.” she said. “I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”