Kylie Jenner reveals she was almost given a different name at birth

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she was almost named “Kennedy” at birth.

While participating in a TikTok trend, in which users reveal what their parents almost called them, the 25-year-old mogul said that her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner almost named her “Kennedy.”

“My name is Kylie but it was almost...Kennedy,” the Kylie Skin founder wrote in a TikTok video where she can be seen cuddling with her daughter Stormi.

Despite liking the name Kennedy, Jenner admitted in the caption that it just doesn’t “hit the same” as her given name.

A lot of Jenner’s fans were quick to respond to her video, with some pointing out that it would be too similar to her sister Kendall’s name.

“It would’ve been too close to Kendall,” one person wrote.

Another person insisted: “Sorry but why do I like that name so much more than Kylie!!!! It suits her so much better.”

One person wrote: “Kennedy Cosmetics!”

Jenner’s TikTok video comes after she offered her followers a rare glimpse of her six-month-old son as fans wait with bated breath for the reality star to reveal his official name.

The billionaire beauty mogul and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child on 2 February 2022, a day after their daughter Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share the black-and-white clip during which she appears to be taking her son on a walk in a baby carrier. She wrote alongside the video: “Morning.”

She shared the sweet footage of her son on her Stories amid ongoing speculation over the baby’s name.

Jenner originally announced that her son’s name was Wolf, but told her 320 million Instagram followers on 21 March that her child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore”, adding: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”