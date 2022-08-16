Jump to content
Kylie Jenner shares footage of six-month-old son who still has no official name

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share the black-and-white clip

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:46
Kylie Jenner’s releases touching baby announcement video

Kylie Jenner has offered her followers a rare glimpse of her six-month-year-old son as fans wait with bated breath for the reality star to reveal his official name.

The billionaire beauty mogul, 25, and Travis Scott (whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II) welcomed their second child on 2 February 2022, a day after their daughter Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share the black-and-white clip during which she appears to be taking her son on a walk in a baby carrier. She wrote alongside the video: “Morning.”

She shared the sweet footage of her son on her Stories amid ongoing speculation over the baby’s name.

Jenner originally announced that her son’s name was Wolf, but told her 320 million Instagram followers on 21 March that her child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore”, adding: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

She shared the clip with her fans via her Instagram Stories on Monday

(Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Footage of Jenner emerged yesterday during which she explains why the name Wolf didn’t work out for her son.

Offering an extended explanation as to the name change, she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year: “Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloe suggested and I liked the name – it just wasn’t him.”

Kim Kardashian, her older sister, added: “It’s the hardest thing in the world to name a child.”

Asked if she has a name yet, Jenner quickly responded: “No.”

Following the initial announcement of her son’s name, fans reckoned Jenner and Scott had named their son “Angel” after friends and family posted angel-themed comments on Jenner’s Instagram.

