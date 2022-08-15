Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A recent video featuring Kim Kardashian and her daughters has gone viral online after fans claimed her youngest daughter, Chicago West, appeared “scared” by the swarms of fans screaming for them.

The footage, which was posted by TikTok user @eddiesonnys123, was captured during the reality star’s trip to the American Dream Mall in New Jersey in July. The resurfaced video shows Kardashian with her daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, walking out of the store Lush.

The famous family was met by thousands of screaming fans being held back by security guards. Kardashian, dressed in an olive sleeveless top and camouflage pants, held her youngest daughter’s hand while North led in front of them. The nine-year-old star stared directly at the crowd and put her index finger up to her mouth to make a shushing gesture.

Kardashian and her daughters were then led to a pink golf cart parked outside the Lush store to safely escort them to their next location. In the video, Skims founder sat in the middle section of seats and waved to fans, while her daughter North sat in the back of the cart.

As Chicago is lifted onto the cart and placed on her mother’s lap, the fans continued to scream “I love you” and yell Chicago’s name. However, Chicago appeared unsmiling as she sat on Kardashian’s lap.

The viral video, which gained 8.7m views since it was posted, prompted a discussion in the comments section about Chicago’s “scared” expression and a shared sadness for the family’s popularity.

“They look sad…this is too much,” one person wrote, while someone else replied: “Seems like she’s still so young she doesn’t really understand what’s going on”.

“That must be scary,” another TikTok user said.

“I find it very weird to yell out a child’s name that you don’t know,” said another viewer. “Like how is that okay and the poor girl looked nervous.”

One person commented: “It’s so sad those kids won’t be able to grow up and go normal shopping without loads of people screaming and shouting”.

Others took the moment to praise North for shushing the crowd, once again channeling her famous father Kanye West’s energy.

“North is definitely her dad,” said one user, while someone else commented: “North was not having any of it”.

North has been outspoken about her wishes when it comes to paparazzi in the past. During Paris Couture Week last month, the nine-year-old attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show with her mother. While sitting in the front row, North was seen holding up a piece of paper with the word “stop” written in large letters.

Just a few days prior, North confronted paparazz i waiting outside the restaurant Ferdi in Paris while the famous family ate dinner. When North stepped out of the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus, she asked the photographers: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

Following Paris Couture Week, Kardashian commented on her eldest daughter’s distaste for being publicly photographed in an Instagram caption. “As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom,” she wrote.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” she continued. “North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show.”