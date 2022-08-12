Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching shaping swimwear today

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is releasing a shaping swimwear collection on Friday (12 August).

The range, named Shaping Swim, is crafted from compressive fabric and is designed to “smooth and mould” the body.

The range is made up of nine pieces in sizes from XXS-4X, and includes one-pieces, mix and match bikini sets, cycling shorts and even a maxi skirt.

The entire collection will be available to shop on the SKIMS website from 5PM today.

The items range from £54 to £108 and come in a variety of neutral colours, including white, black, brown and gunmetal grey.

The drop comes just weeks after SKIMS last swimwear release, which was modelled by Paris Jackson.

The previous collection also included swim gloves. Although the gloves quickly sold out, they received a mixed response from fans.

The Shaping Swim items come in a muted colour palette (Vanessa Beecroft)

“Instantly elevate your swim look and make a sexy splash everywhere you go with these trendsetting swim gloves,” the description of the product said. “Perfect to pair with any swim style for a ready-to-wear look.”

On social media, users questioned the practicality of the gloves and why they would appeal to customers.

“I need to know who bought Skims swim gloves and why?” one Twitter user asked.

Another said: “Kim K is officially selling ‘swim gloves’ for almost $50 that are mostly already sold out, and I know some of y’all are about to have the gnarliest tan lines…”

But one user pointed out that the gloves could have been inspired by Kardashian’s own struggle with psoriasis, and would be a welcome accessory for someone who might feel conscious of their arms and hands.

“People think @KimKardashian lost her mind with these swim gloves. I see a woman with an autoimmune skin condition hacking fashion to protect her skin,” the user wrote.

“As a woman with #vitiligo who’s always at the pool, I’m so down with these @skims gloves. Might even join the wait list.”