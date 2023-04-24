Kourtney Kardashian responds to criticism over floral displays for her birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to criticism over her floral displays for her latest birthday celebration.

The reality star, who turned 44 on 18 April, took to Instagram last week to share videos and photos of her birthday festivities, including some of the flowers she received. In one post, she shared a snap of a white bed covered with rose petals. The petals were also spread around the bedroom floor.

Kardashian’s post went on to include a video of a pink “Happy Birthday” display, behind a large bouquet of multicoloured tulips. In addition, Kardashian shared a video of her many bouquets of flowers on a table. The floral arrangements included red roses, peonies, orchids and white roses.

She proceeded to celebrate her birthday in the caption, writing: “Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream.”

In the comments, one fan went on to question Kardashian for having so many flowers on her birthday. “What do you think they do with the flowers after they are looked at?” the Instagram user wrote.

However, The Kardashian star didn’t hesitate to hit back at this remark, as she responded: “We donate them to the children’s hospital.”

Along with questioning Kardashian for her floral displays, multiple Instagram poked fun at and criticised her for it.

“The flowers = absolutely ridiculous. I felt instant embarrassment at that display,” one wrote, while another claimed: “Holy smokes. Amazing to see but those flowers alone are probably worth more than my yearly income.”

Fans have previously questioned the Kardashians about their elaborate displays at their birthday parties. Similarly, in 2019, one Twitter user asked the famous family what they do with the leftover decorations and props, once the celebrations are over.

In response, Khloe Kardashian wrote: “The decor is normally rented but anything personal (like the quote signs) I have in storage for another function one day. The food leftovers always get donated to a food bank or church. Sometimes the food may go elsewhere Depending on the situation.”

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder’s Instagram comment isn’t her first time hitting back at trolls. In a TikTok video posted last month for her vitamin brand, Lemme, she reacted to some of the criticism that she’s received on the company’s TikTok. When someone commented, “can the Kardashians just retire?,” Kardashian jokingly responded: “That would be nice.”

She also responded to fans last month when they called her “nasty” for sharing a picture of her bathroom with food scattered across the floor. To her Instagram Story, she reposted the photo and addressed the backlash, writing: “The comments about this photo,” along with several swirly-eyed emojis.