Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kourtney Kardashian Barker was called “nasty” by fans after she shared a picture of her bathroom with food scattered across the floor. Now, the reality star has responded to the grossed out comments.

The Poosh founder shared a photo dump of recent snaps to her Instagram earlier this week, which featured an eyebrow-raising picture of her bathtub surrounded by plates of various foods on the ground – including chicken tenders, strawberries, pancakes, and bottles of champagne. The birds-eye view picture also showed what appeared to be a half-eaten burger sitting on the toilet.

In the comments section, fans were in horror over the bathroom scene, with one person writing: “Food on the toilet, that’s nasty.”

“Food in the bathroom is not the move,” another said.

“Food on the toilet is wild,” one user wrote, while another commented: “That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of.”

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star addressed the uproar in an Instagram story by reposting the infamous bathtub picture. “The comments about this photo,” she wrote over the story, adding several swirly-eyed emojis.

The Lemme founder also clarified that the food-filled bathroom post was actually from a photoshoot with photographer Ellen Von Unwerth for the plant-based chicken company, Daring. Eagle-eyed fans later spotted in Kardashian’s controversial bathroom photo a bag of frozen “chicken” from the plant-based brand on one side of the bathtub, while a napkin with the word “Daring” sat in the top left corner of the photo.

“Guys it’s a photoshoot…calm down,” commented one fan.

(Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian Barker)

In June 2022, Kardashian posed with husband Travis Barker in a series of steamy lingerie photos taken at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood as part of an ad campaign for the meatless company. One of the images showed the newlyweds devouring several vegan dishes sprawled out on a hotel bed. Another saw the Blink-182 drummer hovering behind Kardashian in the back of a limousine, as she took a bite out of the Daring vegan chicken.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary this May. Last year, the two tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The nuptials was just one of many celebrations the couple had, including a “fake” Las Vegas wedding and an intimate courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

(Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian Barker)

Ever since their wedding, Kardashian has often been forced to deny speculation that she is pregnant, despite documenting her difficult fertility journey in the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. Earlier this month, she dismissed pregnancy speculation once again by sharing the effects that undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment has had on her body.

When one Instagram user asked “Is she pregnant” in the comments of her recent post, Kardashian replied: “the after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”