Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are stars of a saucy new campaign for plant-based chicken company, Daring.

The vegan newlyweds captured their love for plant-based products in a series of steamy lingerie photos taken at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, just two days after their Las Vegas elopement.

In one of the vibrant images, the reality star is pictured wearing a red-and-black snake print minidress, with a black chain necklace and signature black sunglasses. The Blink-182 drummer hovers behind Kardashian in the back of a limousine, as she takes a bite out of Daring’s Breaded Plant Chicken.

In another shot, the newlyweds devour several vegan dishes, which are sprawled out on a hotel bed. The Poosh founder is dressed in red lingerie with a black lace trim and tights, as she bites into a vegan shish kebab. Meanwhile, Barker is wearing back pants and his classic shirtless look while he eats a slice of vegan pizza.

In a third photo, Barker feeds his wife a handful of vegan pesto pasta, and Kardashian sifts through a refrigerator stocked with Daring Chicken products in another.

The new campaign was photographed by Ellen Von Unwerth, who recently shot the couple’s third wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

According to the brand, Daring developed four plant-based recipes for the couple to devour while shooting the campaign, which Kardashian and Barker will each be sharing on their social media pages. Daring’s vegan, gluten-free, and non-gmo plant chicken pieces also come in four flavors including Original, Breaded, Cajun, and Lemon & Herb.

“I’ve been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me super conscious of what I put into my body and my kids’ bodies. I’m not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring,” said Kardashian in a statement.

The mother of three has previously been open about her vegan food journey, documenting her healthy lifestyle choices on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She has also detailed her plant-based diet throughout in lifestyle blog Poosh, writing that she’s “mostly, like 95 per cent” vegan. Meanwhile, Barker went fully vegan 15 years ago, and has not eaten meat since he was 13 years old.

“When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight vegetables, so I’m excited to see more plant-based choices on menus,” the musician said, adding that he has since invested in vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s Good Burger, a Los-Angeles based vegan burger joint.

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows during a “practice” wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on 4 April, the couple were legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California last just one month later.

The couple celebrated their nuptials for a third time during a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy on 22 May. Members of the famous family were present for the wedding, including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were also present.

Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate, Mark Hoppus, also attended the event alongside the drummer’s children, Landon, Alabama and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya. Barker’s best friends, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, were also on the guest list.

The wedding marked Kardashian’s first time saying “I do,” after ending her on-again off-again relationship with Scott Disick in 2015, with whom she shares her three children.

Barker was previously married to former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, who he shares two children with.