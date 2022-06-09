Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have appeared to include a vial of blood at their joint bachelor party.

Kardashian, who married Barker in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, last month, shared images from the couple’s pre-wedding party on Instagram.

“Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach,” Kardashian captioned a set of 10 images.

However, fans were quick to notice that the last image of the set appeared to be a vial of blood.

Kardashian’s friend, model Allie Rizzo Sartiano, seemingly confirmed fan’s suspicions by commenting on Kardashian’s post: “Was the most romantic dinner with a touch of Dracula vibes.”

Kardashian family friend Malika Haqq also commented “bleeding love”.

The images show that the party had a gothic theme, with tables laden with flickering candles - including a love heart-shaped candelabra with a cross at the top, red roses scattered throughout, and a love heart-shaped cake with the words “Kravis 4Ever”.

Kravis is the couple name given to Kardashian and Barker. Kardashian also used a human heart-shaped clutch for the occasion.

Kardashian’s followers were quick to comment on the gothic theme of the party, with one person writing: “I don’t recall Romeo and Juliet gave off satanic vibes?”

Another said that it was giving Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Megan Fox “vibes”.

The celebrity couple, and friends of Kardashian and Barker, famously “drank each other’s blood” when they got engaged at the start of this year.

In a video posted to Instagram of the engagement, Fox said in the caption: “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.

“…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The bachelor party theme echoed the theme of Kardashian and Barker’s wedding in Portofino, which saw the famous family flock to the Italian village to celebrate the ceremony at the Dolce & Gabbana villa there.

Kardashian wore a white “bridal mini” dress for the occassion, breaking wedding dress norms in the process.