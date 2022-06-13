Kourtney Kardashian shows off 7-year-old son Reign’s new mohawk: ‘Young Travis vibes’

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest child has debuted a new punk rock hairstyle that may have the seal of approval from his stepdad, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old reality star showed off her son Reign Disick’s spiked mohawk to her Instagram page on Sunday. The series of black and white photographs feature her seven-year-old son sitting on a stool in his mother’s bathroom wearing the new ‘do. The sides of his head are freshly buzzed and the hair in the center of his head is gelled upwards into spikes.

The Poosh founder shared the images alongside a caption of two emojis, one razor emoji and one emoji of the “rock on” hand gesture. The mohawk even received praise from fellow punk rocker Avril Lavigne, who commented five red heart emojis under Kardashian’s post.

Disick’s latest look is similar to a mohawk his stepfather used to sport in the early 2000s. The Blink-182 drummer was known for his spiky hairstyle on red carpets and during performances. Barker’s son Landon, now 18, also rocked a mohawk when he was younger.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Reign’s new mohawk and Barker’s punk rock style.

“Travis is really affecting this family,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Ok Travis influencing that whole house,” another person said.

“A mini Travis in the making,” said one person, while another user wrote: “Young Travis vibes”.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married last May during a lavish weekend ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The couple, who had been dating since early 2021, were legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California prior to the Italian nuptials.

Members of the famous family – including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall – were all present for the weekend celebration.

The wedding also marked Kardashian’s first marriage, after ending her on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Disick in 2015. Kardashian and Disick share three children together – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

Meanwhile, Travis Barker shares two children – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 – with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the adoptive father of Moakler’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.