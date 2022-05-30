Kourtney Kardashian marks two-week anniversary with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has marked her two-week anniversary with Travis Barker in a new Instagram post, sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the day,

The couple officially got married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara earlier this month.

However, their primary celebration was held in Portofino, Italy, just last Sunday.

But it’s the first official wedding date that Kardashian has chosen to celebrate as the couple’s anniversary.

The wedding was attended by the famous family, including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were also present.

“Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy,” the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram.

In the post, Kardashian shared several images, starting with one of her and Barker’s matching burgundy velvet shoes that they wore for the occasion.

In another photo, Kardashian is seen holding her new husband’s hand and wearing the white corseted mini dress she chose for the occasion.

The couple is famous for PDAs, hence the third image of Kardashian straddling Barker in the back of a car in her wedding dress.

Other photographs show the duo embracing one another and holding hands.

The celebration follows Kardashian choosing to change her name on Instagram to Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The Poosh founder also revealed on her Instagram stories that she had her new initials, “KKB”, embroidered into her wedding dress of the Portofino ceremony. The gown was made by Dolce & Gabbana.

The bride’s satin corset mini dress was for the Italian ceremony paired with a dramatic sweeping veil that featured a religious design inspired by a tattoo Barker has on his head.