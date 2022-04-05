Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gotten married, according to reports.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, had tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, early Monday morning - after first attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The couple walked the red carpet at the event in matching all-black outfits before Barker, who also accessorised with a bright pink jacket, took to the stage to perform, with the outlet reporting that they later had a wedding ceremony at 1.30am in a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

According to TMZ, the couple prohibited the venue from taking photos, and instead opted to bring their own photographer. They also reportedly came prepared with a marriage license, sources told the outlet, which adds that the chapel’s owner served as witness while an Elvis impersonator officiated the wedding.

The Las Vegas wedding won’t be the only ceremony the celebrity couple have, however, as the outlet notes that there will reportedly be “several” other celebrations for Kardashian and Barker’s nuptials.

Kardashian and Barker have been dating since early 2021, with the Poosh founder making their relationship Instagram official in February of that year.

The couple become engaged in October 2021, with the mother-of-three showing off her oval-shaped diamond ring on Instagram on 17 October.

The pair’s alleged marriage comes after a number of public outings for the couple, who have been known to display their love and affection for one another while posing on the red carpet and on social media.

As of now, neither Kardashian nor Barker have shared any hints at their status as newlyweds on social media. The couple’s marriage comes shortly before the premiere of the famous family’s latest reality show, The Kardashians, which will air on Hulu on 14 April.