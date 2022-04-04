Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become renowned for their red carpet PDA ever since took their relationship public last year.

Their affection for one another reached new heights, however, at the Grammys on Sunday evening, when the couple were seen kissing throughout the evening and, at one point, sharing a chair.

As a result, fans have taken to Twitter to air their grievances, with many pointing out that they are now official repeat red carpet PDA offenders.

“I guess I just don’t understand why Kourtney and Travis have to shove their tongues in each other’s mouth on every red carpet,” tweeted one person.

“Can Kourtney and Travis please start acting like the grown adults in their 40s that they are? They act like teenagers it’s weird,” added another.

Many pointed out that they have now seen too many photographs of the couple kissing.

“Could go my whole life without seeing Kourtney and Travis lick each other’s tonsils,” wrote one person.

“Every tongue photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker I come across is against my will,” another added.

Criticisms increased, however, when Kardashian was pictured sitting on the Blink 182 drummer’s lap during the actual ceremony.

“Kourtney Kardashian sitting on Travis Barker’s lap because the seat next to him was too far away #GRAMMYs,” tweeted one person.

“Not Kourtney sitting back down on Travis’ lap, gurl sit on your damn chair [sic,].”

The couple have been engaged since October 2021 after having been together for roughly 10 months.

Barker proposed to Kardashian at an upscale beachfront resort in Montecito, California.

Barker and Kardashian, who have been friends for a long time, confirmed their relationship on social media shortly after Valentine’s Day last year.

Not long after, Barker got his girlfriend’s name tattooed on his chest and, by May, he was calling the Poosh founder the “love of his life”.