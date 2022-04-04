Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear matching outfits at Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards together in matching outfits and shared a kiss, just like they previously did at this year’s Oscars.

On Sunday night, Kardashian and her fiancé walked the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Before making their way to the ceremony, the 46-year-old musician and the 42-year-old reality star posed for photos together, with both wearing all black.

Kardashian wore a cut-out and wide-legged jumpsuit, which she accessorised with sheer gloves. She also had her hair tied back in a ponytail, while Barker wore a black vest and pants.

Barker didn’t stick with only black, however, as he posed in a hot pink jacket for other photos with Kardashian.

The celebrity couple also brought matching accessories, with each wearing a pair of black, rectangular sunglasses.

The pair’s matching outfits comes after Barker and Kardashian attended the Oscars in coordinated outfits last week. When posing on the red carpet achead of the 94th annual Academy Awards, the Blink-182 drummer wore a black suit, while The Kardashians star wore a black strapless dress.

After the Oscars, Barker confessed that he was out of his comfort zone wearing makeup and a suit at the awards ceremony, particularly during his performances.

“I get nervous playing in a suit ‘cause I’m so used to playing with no shirt on and just being free,” he said in an interview for Vanity Fair’s series, “To The Nines.”

“And I’m wondering, like: ‘Oh, is my stick going to get caught in the cuff,’” he continued.

Unlike Kardashian, Barker also said that having a “glam team” was new to him. “I never really have a glam team,” he added. “I never get powder or anything but this is the Oscars, so I’m like whatever, I’ll do whatever.”

The couple announced their engagement last October and in a trailer for The Kardashians, shared last month, they revealed that they were trying to have a child.