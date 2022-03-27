Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked their first Oscars red carpet together ahead of the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Kardashian joined her fiancé Barker, who is set to perform in this year’s all-star band alongside the show’s music director Adam Blackstone and singer Sheila E, on Sunday outside Dolby Theatre.

This marks the first time the couple walked the red carpet together since their engagement in October 2021 and the first time that Kardashian has attended the Oscars.

For the occasion, the 42-year-old reality star wore an all-black strapless vintage Mugler gown, while the Blink-182 drummer matched in a black suit.

The red carpet appearance comes as the Kardashian’s new reality series, <em>The Kardashians</em>, is set to premiere on 14 April 2022. The series, which will be streaming in the US on Hulu and on Disney+ in the UK, will highlight a “different side” of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Last month, a 30-second trailer was released for The Kardashians, which gave fans a first look at Kardashian’s engagement to Barker. In one scene, the family is celebrating Kardashian’s engagement to the drummer, including a tearful Kris Jenner. “This makes me so happy,” the famous momager said as she hugged her daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Oscars 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

