A new trailer for the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new showThe Kardashians is here, and fans are getting a first look at Kim Kardashian’s reaction to sister Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Just one year after Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended its 20 season run, the family has returned, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are front-and-centre. The 30-second trailer features clips of the couple, who got engaged in October 2021.

In one scene, the family is celebrating Kardashian’s engagement to the Blink-182 drummer, including a tearful Kris Jenner. “This makes me so happy,” the famous momager said as she hugged her daughter Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian responded to her mother’s emotional reaction with a self-deprecating joke about her own marriages. “She’s never had a reaction like that for me and it’s happened, like, a few times,” the Skims founder says in the clip.

A first teaser for the programme dropped earlier this month featuring Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” and it sent social media into a frenzy.

Social media users criticised the trailer for using a Nina Simone song, given the Kardashian-Jenner’s history of allegedly appropriating various cultures through fashion and hairstyles, notably those of Black women.

The new reality series, which premieres 14 April, picks up where Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s left off. The Kardashians is described as a less structured version of their previous shows and will follow each member of the family as they run their various businesses, as well as providing a closer look into their love lives.

The series will be available to stream in the US on Hulu and on Disney+ in the UK.